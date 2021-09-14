End Of The American Dream

Are we in danger of stumbling into a major military conflict? This week, a couple of startling revelations have really shaken up those that closely watch U.S. relations with China. The relationship between our two nations continues to deteriorate, and we are now closer to a war with China than we have ever been since the end of the Korean War. This is something that I have been warning about for a long time, and I am extremely alarmed by what has just been revealed. But for most Americans, a war with China is so improbable that it isn’t even worth thinking about. In fact, if you put together a list of all the issues that the American people are concerned about, war with China would probably not even make the top 1000. Here in the United States, it is pretty much a non-issue, because the vast majority of the population does not think that such a war will ever happen in their entire lifetimes. (Read More...)
A Virus With A Death Rate Of Up To 75 Percent Has Caused A Lockdown In India
As the world wrestles with the COVID pandemic, just about the last thing that we need is for an even deadlier pandemic to suddenly break out. So the fact that a confirmed case of the Nipah virus has just prompted authorities in India to completely lock down a two mile area is causing a lot of panic right now. The Nipah virus has a mortality rate that is similar to Ebola, but it is a respiratory virus that can spread fairly easily through human contact. The good news is that past outbreaks have always been contained, and so we have never seen a full-blown Nipah pandemic. But the bad news is that if this virus escapes containment the death toll could potentially be staggering. (Read More...)
Why I Am On High Alert During The Month Of September
In these troubled times, it pays to be on alert, because global events are moving at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking. But I will be on a higher state of alert than usual during the month of September, and I will explain why in this article. Many people instinctively understand that things are taking a very bad turn, and sales at emergency food companies have gone through the roof in recent months. Unfortunately, the vast majority of those that are feverishly preparing don’t understand the bigger picture, and that is one of the reasons why I wrote my new book. I want people to understand where we are in history and the extremely chaotic times that are rapidly approaching. The Bible has a tremendous amount to say about the period of time that we commonly refer to as “the end times” or “the last days”, and I believe that it won’t be too long before God starts intervening in the affairs of humanity in some pretty extraordinary ways. (Read More...)
Fauci Says The Mu Variant Is Not An Immediate Threat, But It Is Already In 49 U.S. States
Are we about to go from the frying pan to the fire? Earlier this year, it seemed to most people that the COVID pandemic was almost behind us. But then the Delta variant came along and swept like wildfire all over the globe. And now as we wrestle with Delta, another variant has come along that authorities are warning could be the most dangerous of them all. As you will see below, one prominent immunologist is telling us that the Mu variant “looks potentially good at immune evasion”. Those are extremely alarming words, but Dr. Fauci is assuring us that we don’t have anything to be concerned about. In fact, he is insisting that the Mu variant is not “an immediate threat” at this moment… (Read More...)
Did The Supreme Court Just End Roe v. Wade?
A lot of people are saying that Roe v. Wade is “finished” now that the Supreme Court has refused to block a new Texas abortion law from going into effect. This new law bans abortions once the heartbeat of the baby can be detected, and that usually happens somewhere around six weeks into a pregnancy. Courts have struck down similar heartbeat laws in other states, and so Texas did something to try to get around that. Under this new Texas law, state officials will not actually be enforcing the restrictions. Instead, private citizens have been granted the right to bring civil lawsuits against those that provide illegal abortions. (Read More...)
Has The Next Major Pandemic Already Started? A New “Mystery Illness” In India Is Killing Dozens Of People
Many have talked about “the next pandemic” in theoretical terms, but could it be possible that it is already here? The mainstream media in the United States is not talking about the outbreak of a very alarming “mystery disease” in India yet, but if it continues to spread they soon will be. Dozens are already dead, and the death toll just continues to rise. Top health authorities in India are insisting that there is no reason to panic, but that is what Chinese authorities told us at the beginning of the COVID pandemic too. There is still so much that we don’t know about this outbreak, but in this article I am going to share with you what I have been able to find out so far. (Read More...)
7 Examples That Show How Completely And Utterly Insane Our Society Has Become
Reading the news has become like going to a freak show. You never know what you are going to see each day, but it is almost certainly going to be nutty. Some of the things that I am going to share with you in this article are weird, others are infuriating, but they all point to the same conclusion. From the very top to the very bottom, America is going crazy. And I mean that in the worst way possible. We truly have become an “idiocracy”, and it seems like those that are the most incompetent of all are often rewarded by being elevated to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, those of us that still try to approach things rationally are increasingly being pushed to the fringes of society. (Read More...)
An Ominous Sign? Exactly 16 Years Later, A Hurricane That Is Similar To Katrina Threatens To Devastate New Orleans
Is history about to repeat itself? As I write this article, it is being projected that Hurricane Ida could hit New Orleans on Sunday, and that would be exactly 16 years to the day from when Hurricane Katrina absolutely devastated the city in 2005. The levees that were supposed to protect New Orleans spectacularly failed, and almost 2,000 people were killed. It has been estimated that 125 billion dollars in damage was caused by Katrina, and to this day it remains one of the most costly natural disasters in U.S. history. Now Hurricane Ida is coming, and meteorologists are extremely concerned about this storm. (Read More...)