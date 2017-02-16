The Rapture Verdict Seed Vault Get Prepared Now Preppers Blueprint Life strawBeginning Of The End
A Civil War For Control Of The U.S. Government Has Erupted Between ‘The Deep State’ And Donald Trump

By Michael Snyder, on February 15th, 2017

Spy Espionage - Public DomainThe ruthless political assassination of Michael Flynn was just one battle of a major civil war that has erupted for control of the U.S. government. Donald Trump and his new administration are now under relentless assault by “the deep state”, and at this point it is not clear who will emerge as the victor. There are many that use the term “deep state” as a synonym for the intelligence community, but the truth is that it is much broader than that. In reality, the deep state encompasses thousands upon thousands of unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats that never seem to change no matter which party wins an election. Certainly the intelligence community is at the heart of this system, but there are countless others that are embedded within key government agencies and the Pentagon that deeply resent Donald Trump and the kind of change that he is attempting to bring to Washington.

There is a vast and exceedingly complex tapestry of laws, rules and regulations that govern the behavior of government officials. In past administrations, those laws, rules and regulations have been very selectively enforced, but now the “deep state” intends to use them as weapons against the Trump administration.

In essence, Donald Trump and his team are walking through a minefield, and his enemies are watching like a hawk for even the smallest slip up.

Theoretically, everyone working for the federal government is now working for Donald Trump. But in reality that is not the case. I wrote about the sabotage that is being done by Obama loyalists a few days ago, and it isn’t going to stop until Donald Trump does a complete housecleaning.

Michael Flynn was taken out because he was an easy target. But now that he is gone, the saboteurs are immediately going to proceed to their next targets.

For example, just today we learned that Trump’s choice for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, was forced to withdraw.

Trump’s political enemies are going go after whoever they can. Trump’s family, friends and business associates are all fair game. Politics in America has become an exceedingly dirty game, and many believe that this is an indication that our republic is in the process of failing. I really like how Damon Linker described this in an article for The Week

The whole episode is evidence of the precipitous and ongoing collapse of America’s democratic institutions — not a sign of their resiliency. Flynn’s ouster was a soft coup (or political assassination) engineered by anonymous intelligence community bureaucrats. The results might be salutary, but this isn’t the way a liberal democracy is supposed to function.

Unelected intelligence analysts work for the president, not the other way around. Far too many Trump critics appear not to care that these intelligence agents leaked highly sensitive information to the press — mostly because Trump critics are pleased with the result. “Finally,” they say, “someone took a stand to expose collusion between the Russians and a senior aide to the president!” It is indeed important that someone took such a stand. But it matters greatly who that someone is and how they take their stand. Members of the unelected, unaccountable intelligence community are not the right someone, especially when they target a senior aide to the president by leaking anonymously to newspapers the content of classified phone intercepts, where the unverified, unsubstantiated information can inflict politically fatal damage almost instantaneously.

For many years, I have written about how the U.S. government has been transformed into a police state. And ultimately it is not the politicians that have been spying on all of us – it is the deep state that has been doing it.

According to USA Today, the deep state has been intercepting communications from Trump and his team for “months”, and so this “investigation” was actually going on all the way back during the election. And now the deep state is disclosing the “dirt” that they have collected in order to destroy political reputations. As Bloomberg has pointed out, this “is what police states do”…

Normally intercepts of U.S. officials and citizens are some of the most tightly held government secrets. This is for good reason. Selectively disclosing details of private conversations monitored by the FBI or NSA gives the permanent state the power to destroy reputations from the cloak of anonymity. This is what police states do.

This entire episode makes me deeply ashamed of my country.

In the end, it doesn’t even matter that much if Michael Flynn would have done a good job in his position or not.

What matters is that we have an intelligence community that has gone rogue and that is completely out of control.

And now that this “civil war” has begun, it is being reported that there are some within the intelligence community that are absolutely determined to destroy Donald Trump. In fact, one former NSA analyst says that he got a message from a friend still inside the intelligence community that stated that Trump “will die in jail” once this civil war is over…

According to former NSA analyst John Schindler, elements of the intelligence community have gone “nuclear” against President Donald Trump and are now vowing “he will die in jail”.

Schindler, a former professor at the Naval War College, is known to be provocative with his tweets, but what he revealed earlier today is still raising eyebrows.

Schindler was asked by another Twitter user, “What do you think is going on inside NatSec right now after Trump’s “intelligence” tweet this morning?”

That was a reference to Trump tweeting that information was being illegally leaked by members of the CIA and NSA to the Washington Post and the New York Times.

Schindler responded, “Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: “He will die in jail.”

Can you see why I am describing this conflict as a “civil war”? To me, this is definitely treason…

For now, this civil war is a “cold war”, but we aren’t too far away from it potentially becoming a “hot war”.

I have previously written about how the U.S. is on the verge of major civil unrest, and it is also a major theme in my novel. The anger and frustration that have been building up in this country for a very long time could explode at any moment. All it is going to take is some sort of trigger event.

And there are many that very much agree with me. For example, just today I saw an article by Charlie Daniels in which he warned that we could soon see “blood on the streets”…

I see young people interviewed on television who can’t even articulate the reason they are protesting. Others bent on destruction who probably espouse no cause but chaos.

I’ve seen hysterical protestors screaming about First Amendment rights which they seem to think only protect them and those who think like them and that the opposition has no First Amendment protection and should be shouted down at all costs.

The rhetoric is becoming hotter and more nonsensical, the radical element more apparent, the violence and destruction of property more common place.

The pot is boiling and it’s only a matter of time before there will be blood on the streets.

If I was Donald Trump, I would make a major housecleaning of every government agency and the Pentagon my top priority.

Because if he allows thousands of saboteurs to remain embedded in key positions within the government, his administration will fail.

So let us hope that we see the biggest wave of firings and resignations in modern American history in the weeks and months ahead, because that is what is going to be necessary for Donald Trump to win this struggle for control of the government.

February 15th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Category: Conspiracy, Politics
  • David

    Looks like America is ready to implode.

  • Jorma

    According to Joe DiGenova, former US Attorney, AG Sessions should empanel a Grand Jury by the morning and that finding the ones cleared for SIGINT are few and would be easy to ID in front of a Grand Jury. Note that this treason also includes the Aussie and Mexican leaks as well. The point is these are high crimes against our country. And you know we are coming to a head when Charlie Daniels is saying there will be blood in the streets.

    I hope God has mercy on our Country. Apparently there are to many that have forgotten how special it is…or was.

  • Thomas

    I am from India and am keenly following events in the US. I think your President is in immediate need of fervent prayers. Please Dear Americans, get down on your knees and beg God for mercy and strength.

    • Honest_Lady

      We are! And have been. Hope you join us. We do need help.

  • Joseph

    A theory is if “Pizzagate” was about to blow up, wherein there would be arrests of dozens in the IC and Congress, as well as HRC, among others, for enabling and/or participating in pedophilia [used to blackmail by the IC], kidnapping, up to murder. One of Michael Flynn’s pet projects, shared with his son, is to arrest and prosecute. The publicity of such arrests alone would take down a portion of the USG, wherein, by any means necessary, the perps now need take down all that is Trump as they know their days are numbered.

  • marlene

    No, this is a war between the Deep State and us, the people who voted for new public policies WITHOUT the deep state! We must unite and fight. We know who these pigs are, where they live, what they drive and where their bunkers are. WE must take the fight to THEM!

  • K

    Welcome to the USSA. If the intelligence agencies win this. There is no question, that is what we will have. And we will have it well into the foreseeable future.

  • Ingold Inglorion

    I don’t understand why that guy isn’t in jail. Saying the president “will die in jail” is a direct threat against him, and the Secret Service should have been on him.

  • DJohn1

    The real question I have here is: Do the intelligence agencies have to obey the laws of our land?
    This is the law of the land I speak of:
    18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
    If two or more
    persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the
    jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or
    to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war
    against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force
    to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United
    States, or by force to seize, take, or
    possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority
    thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not
    more than twenty years, or both.
    (June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat.
    808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title
    XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
    Now that I have suggested we put a bell on the cat, someone in government will have to do it.
    Seems fairly clear to me. These rogue agency people need to be arrested and put on trial include in that any blackmail that might be occurring.
    Sedition is a serious crime and it looks like some people in these intelligence agency bureaus are either unaware of this being a crime or they are above the law.
    IF they are above the law then they can do anything they want. In that case they are the American Equivalent of a KGB.
    One thing is for sure, it will not be a dull four years under the leadership of Donald Trump.
    Would it be a military takeover if Donald ordered them arrested by the Army? And then sent to a civilian court, for prosecution under the Sedition law?
    They are the ones that need to be in jail if they are doing what you say they are doing.

    • K

      Yes the law applies to them. They just have so much dirt on people, no one dares emforce it.

      • Bill

        Yes, the P word….

  • I’m from India also and let me have a freaking laugh..LOL..laughing out loud…

    Fake Left-Right hegelian dialectic to fool Americans.

    Everything you see on mainstream is scripted and a DRAMA.

    Trump works for the Shadow Government as much as so called “intelligence community”. American presidents are selected not elected.

    Micheal should address why Trump has filled his so called swamp with ex-goldman and rothschild executives.

    Is this article a joke on American intelligence. You think Humanity will fall for fake DRAMA.

    They are pushing for a Civil War. Period.

    • Thomas

      Thats precisely the reason I said that the President and America in general needs urgent and fervent prayers.

    • James R. Calvert

      You are the first person that I know of who actually understands what is happening.

  • James R. Calvert

    Only God can heal our land, and only after national repentance (2 Chronicles 7:14). We came under the curse of the money power (Deuteronomy 28:43-44) on December 23, 1913, when most of Congress had left Washington in order to celebrate Christmas, a pagan holiday honoring the birth of the sun god Baal. The intelligence agencies work for the money power. As a nation we are under divine curses for observing holidays that can be traced back to ancient Baal worship. Baal is the sun god Satan. Our national curses will not be removed unless and until we stop observing these satanic holidays.

